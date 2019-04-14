Cardinal: Maybe It’s Time to Stop Calling Priests ‘Father’

Cardinal John Dew of New Zealand wrote a letter to his flock earlier this month:

Being called “Father” may seem important to some priests, but is it really that important? What is more important is that we live and act in such a way that we treat one another as the daughters and sons of God. Making a choice to tell the people we serve not to call us Father (or for me “Your Eminence” or “Cardinal”) might seem a very small thing to do, but it may be the beginning of the reform in the Church which we have been asked to do by Pope Francis. Our priesthood is our response to living out our Baptism. It is our common Baptism that gives us the dignity of the daughters and sons of God.

In making his case, the cardinal referenced this essay by Father Jean-Pierre Roche in La Croix.

Roche writes:

The Christians with whom I work and those I guide call me naturally by my first name, my baptismal name. However, all the Catholics I meet on Sundays, in the different churches in my community, or during baptisms, marriages and funerals, call me “Father.” This is also true of the townspeople, who are not particularly Christian but who feel obliged to address me in this way.

He lays out the reasons why, concluding: